Good Wednesday afternoon/evening Mid-Michigan! We've got a ride on the temperature roller coaster, this week but luckily things are looking up towards the holiday weekend.
But before then, we'll have some snow shower chances to deal with in the short term forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase going later into this afternoon and evening. A very slim chance remains for some spotty showers this afternoon, but those chances will be very few, far and in-between.
Winds eventually take more of a northerly direction later this evening into tonight. This will open up the possibility to some lake effect snow showers developing off Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay into Thursday morning.
Lows tonight will be much colder in the 20s. Wind chills will feel more like the teens stepping out the door Thursday morning.
Thursday
Again, temperatures starting in the 20s and feeling like the teens will be expected out the door in the morning. Layer up!
The chance for light lake effect snow showers will still remains mainly east of I-75 for the Thumb and near the lakeshore. Chances for some minor accumulations can't be ruled out. 1" or less looks likely; some isolated spots near 2" when all is said and done.
Good news, we'll all starting to dry out going into the afternoon hours. Clouds start to decrease by late afternoon, giving way to sunshine before sunset!
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures only reaching the mid 30s.
Holiday Weekend Outlook
Things are all looking up Friday and beyond! Temperatures will be back into the 60s by the weekend, and we even have a shot at 70 on Tuesday of next week as well.
Brighter skies with more chances for sunshine will also be more likely going into the holiday weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
