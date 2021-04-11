Good morning Mid-Michigan! After reaching the 70s on Saturday, temperatures take a dive for the second half of the weekend.
We also continue with more rain chances over the next several days.
We'll break it down in the forecast!
Today & Tonight
While the majority of the widespread rain will be done and over with by daybreak today, there will still be the chance for some scattered showers to develop because the low pressure system will be in the vicinity of Mid-Michigan.
Looks likely that we will tap into some of the "dry air" from this system for the late morning before showers chances take over into the afternoon and evening hours. Could even see some rays of sun briefly!
Temperatures take a dip for the second half of the weekend. We expect to trade in the 70s for the mid to upper 50s later this afternoon.
More clouds along with scattered shower chances will continue into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be a touch cooler, falling into the mid 40s into Monday morning.
