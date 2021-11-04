Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that your day has been going well so far. After a cold and even winter-like first half of the workweek, we'll start to climb back up the ladder to more seasonable weather. We just have one more cooler day today to get through!
Afternoon
Temperatures at this lunch hour are running in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A light and variable wind -- while not very strong -- is still bringing wind chill temperatures into the 30s for almost everyone at this lunch time. A few extra layers may be needed! We'll have a little improvement through the afternoon, warming to the middle 40s. This will be comparable to Wednesday, possibly feeling just a touch warmer. The aforementioned light and variable wind will start to organize more out of the west southwest, sustained between 5 to 10 mph.
The general sun and clouds mix we're breaking into this lunch hour will stick around the rest of the day. Folks in the Thumb will need to be on the lookout for an isolated light shower as the wind will pick up some moisture across the Saginaw Bay, but past that everyone else will stay dry.
Tonight
The sun & clouds trend will eventually turn to variably cloudy tonight, but a brief clearing is also possible early in the overnight. Clouds return again late in the overnight with conditions similar to Thursday morning as you head out the door. Low temperatures tonight will settle to the lower 30s, with a few upper 20s also possible. We'll have a light wind out of the southwest, so the feel like temperatures around the area will be the same as the air temperature at most times.
Friday Through Sunday
While it won't be the warmest day, Friday should bring at least a bit of a change in our temperatures, with highs expected to come close to the 50 degree mark in the afternoon. Some of that improvement may be offset by a southwesterly breeze that picks up a bit.
After a few days of lake-effect rain and snow, Friday should bring drier weather and another day with a mix of sun and clouds.
This weekend is looking dry as well. There will be a weak system passing close by to our north, and we'll keep our eyes on it, but all signs are pointing to the showers associated with this system staying to our north.
We expect to see a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and we'll warm up a little more each day. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s, with highs on Sunday making a run at 60 degrees. Even if we come up short, we'll be pretty close.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
