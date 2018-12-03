Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After a rainy weekend, we're still dealing with a few snow showers this morning, possibly a bit of drizzle as well. Thankfully this system will finally be pulling away from us today and much of this week will be on the quiet side.
Today & Tonight
Once these lingering showers this morning move out of here it should be pretty quiet the rest of the day for most locations with a chance to dry out.
The Thumb however, will have a chance for lake-effect snow showers to linger into the afternoon hours. Accumulations from any lake-effect snow should stay around an inch or less.
Temperatures this morning are running in the 30s for most of the area and we should remain in that zone for most of the day. We'll likely fall a bit this morning, then rebound a few degrees this afternoon.
With a breezy northerly wind, wind chills will likely hang out in the 20s much of the day.
Lake-effect snow should end in the Thumb this evening and everyone will have a chance to dry out overnight. Skies may even clear out a bit as well.
Lows will fall into the lower and middle 20s tonight and winds will eventually die down a bit.
