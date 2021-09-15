Good Wednesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. You've made it to the halfway point!
Another round of severe weather moved through parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but thankfully, things will finally be quieting down a bit as we work through the rest of this week. For those who like summer-like temperatures, you'll be very pleased with the extended forecast.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms from yesterday are well to the east of us now, and we'll be in for a smooth morning drive today. Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s and our humidity has dropped as well. There are a few areas of patchy fog, but not as many as the last few days.
Skies may be a bit cloudy to start the day, but we should see more sunshine gradually break out as the day goes on. With cooler air filtering in behind the front, highs will take a step back to the lower and middle 70s today. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Rain chances today will be much lower, with only a spotty shower possible. That shower chance is greatest east of I-75 in the Thumb. Showers that do develop are not expected to be heavy or disruptive.
Skies will keep clearing into the evening hours, providing a beautiful night for outdoor plans. Temperatures will fall into the 60s after sunset, eventually landing in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.
Heating Up Late Weekend
Temperatures will remain quite pleasant in the 70s in the next few days. but all signs are pointing to a warm up into the weekend, especially the latter half of the weekend into next week.
Highs are expected to return to the middle and upper 80s by Sunday and remain in that range through the start of the next workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. It's possible these temperatures could extend beyond Monday as well.
While it may be a bit humid at times, it doesn't appear our humidity will reach miserable levels, which is always great news. In addition, our rain chances will remain low through the weekend, with the only chance expected to be an isolated one on Saturday morning at this time.
As always, we'll keep you posted as we get closer!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
