Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and hope the second half is just as nice.
Outside of an isolated storm here and there, things stayed relatively quiet in Mid-Michigan overnight and it looks like we're free from any rain as we get the morning drive underway.
In addition, it looks like we'll be getting a break from the heat and humidity today, which will be a nice change.
Today & Tonight
As our cold front is passing us by this morning, we're starting to see our mild temperatures from overnight fall off a bit. Most areas were in the 70s for a good chunk of the night, but 60s are becoming more common.
Areas behind the front are also seeing their dew points drop, which is a sign of things to come today, with lower humidity expected for Thursday.
High temperatures will be much cooler compared to yesterday, but should still carry a summer-like feel with a mix of 70s and 80s this afternoon. They'll be joined by a northwest wind about 5-15 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 20 miles per hour.
A weak disturbance moving in behind the front could trigger an isolated shower this afternoon, but coverage should be minimal. Most areas won't see a thing.
Skies will feature plenty of sun today with some passing cloud cover, but once we hit the evening hours tonight, any cloud cover should gradually fade into the overnight.
Lows will be much more comfortable tonight in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.