Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope that continues today.
It was a gorgeous finish to the day yesterday with plenty of sun and temperatures even touching 70 in a few locations around Mid-Michigan. That won't be continuing today, however, and even bigger changes are ahead.
Today & Tonight
A cold front passing through overnight brought a few sprinkles and light showers but as we begin the early morning commutes, that activity has already come to an end.
Temperatures have stayed in the 50s in some spots through most of the overnight, but should continue dipping following the cold frontal passage into the 40s for most out the door.
Winds are still breezy and will stay that way through the course of our Tuesday, sustained about 10-20 miles per hour out of the northwest with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour possible.
Expect more clouds today than yesterday afternoon, but we should be able to poke some holes in those from time to time. A few isolated showers may be possible this afternoon and evening but shouldn't cause too many disruptions.
Showers should end quickly overnight, with lows falling into the 30s for Wednesday morning.
