Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope you have a wonderful week ahead.
It was a gorgeous finish to the day yesterday with plenty of sun and temperatures even touching 70 degrees in a few locations around Mid-Michigan. That won't be continuing today, and a cooler weather pattern is in store.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect more clouds today than yesterday, but we should be able to poke some holes in those clouds from time to time. A few isolated showers may be possible this afternoon and evening but shouldn't cause too many disruptions.
Winds are still breezy and will stay that way this evening, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour out of the northwest with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour possible.
Any showers should end overnight, and we will be left with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s for Wednesday morning.
