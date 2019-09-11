Wednesday left many of us with a feeling of deja vu as several waves of showers and thunderstorms made their way through the region again. Now, what do you say to a break?
Overnight
Strong to severe thunderstorms morphed into a larger swath of heavy rain that spanned all of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday evening, but even before that, the storms proved to be tremendous rain-producers. Several reports of flooded roads and parking lots have been coming in from across the region, and that threat will remain in place until the rain departs overnight.
That departure will occur between midnight and 2:00 AM, though an isolated trailing shower will be possible as far out at 5:00 AM. A few rumbles of thunder may accompany the departing rain, but there is no need to worry about severe weather at this point.
In place of the storms, a cooler air mass will filter in behind a departing cold front, knocking temps down to around 60 degrees by daybreak. We'll also take a substantial bite out of the humidity, as an ENE wind picks up to around 10-20 mph.
Thursday
Fall takes the wheel again as we get a well-earned break from the rain and storms on Thursday. Overcast skies in the morning will try to allow a few peeks of sun later in the afternoon, but expect a largely gray day. There will also be a very small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon, but absolutely nothing like what we have seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Make sure you're dressed appropriately on your way out, though! The 70s and 80s of the past few days will be replaced by low to mid 60s for highs. Could be a small shock to the system if you're not ready for it.
