Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful second half.
It was a beautiful Wednesday around Mid-Michigan but showers quickly returned late last evening and although they're making their exit quickly this morning, they've left some wet roads behind for the morning drive.
Outside of that, we should be in good shape for our Thursday with an overall decent day ahead of us.
Today & Tonight
Cooler air has quickly filtered in behind the showers this morning with 30s and 40s beginning to show themselves after 50s stuck around for most of the night. Thankfully, winds have relaxed quite a bit so wind chills aren't too harsh.
Although skies are cloudy early this morning, it appears we'll have a bit of sunshine behind our departing system this morning. We will likely see some clouds filter back in as we head through the afternoon, but we do expect to stay dry once the showers depart this morning.
High temperatures will be on the cooler side today, with middle 40s in our coolest locations to the northwest and middle 50s to the south and east. Winds should stay on the lighter side today compared to the last few days.
Dry weather should hold through this evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing into the overnight period as well. Overnight lows should fall into the 30s, giving us a chilly start to our Friday.
