Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
It's been a nice change of pace seeing the sunshine the last few days after going without for a prolonged stretch. Some mild temperatures to go along with that sunshine was the icing on the cake. However, winter isn't over yet and it's looking like we'll have some cooler days ahead of us, with the first step in our cool down coming today.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, it appears we're still running on the mild side with temperatures in the low to middle 30s out the door. Winds have picked up out of the north to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, taking wind chills down into the low 20s at times.
Those temperatures won't be moving quite as much as the last few days, remaining fairly steady through today. We should be in the lower and middle 30s for the most part this afternoon, perhaps a bit cooler in the far north toward M-55.
As for our drizzle threat this morning, it doesn't appear much has materialized this morning, at least up to this point (4 AM). We won't completely rule it out over the next few hours, but it's looking like we'll see minimal impact on the morning drive. If you manage to see some before the morning is over, keep an eye out for any patchy slick spots where temps are below freezing.
The rest of today should be on the dry side, with primarily mostly cloudy skies. Some breaks of partly sunny skies at times will be possible here and there.
Dry weather should continue this evening and overnight, with temperatures falling through the 20s and eventually landing in the teens and low 20s for overnight lows.
Winds overnight will remain about 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the north, so wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the teens with potential to fall into the single digits at times.
Snow Late Wednesday & Thursday
Word is starting to get out that we'll have our next round of accumulating snow this week and that appears to be the case as we go into the late Wednesday night and Thursday time frame.
Snow is expected to move in by the time Thursday morning's commute rolls around, it could be slow going as you get your Thursday underway if trends continue the way they're going.
Once that snow arrives, it looks as though chances will continue for much of the day, lasting even into the evening hours. With that in mind, the potential is there for snow totals to add up.
Although the potential is there, high pressure expected to pass through on Wednesday could play a factor. Drier air moving in along with that zone of high pressure could leave some dry air in place that will take some time to re-saturate like a sponge on Wednesday night before we can see snow reach the surface. If it takes awhile, this could chip into snow totals especially the farther north you go.
There are also signs there could be a very sharp cut off to the snow totals with some areas getting several inches, and other areas not so much.
Simply put, accumulating snow looks likely for some parts of Mid-Michigan, but we're going to be refining the specifics over the next few days. In general, we expect the highest amounts to exist from the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward.
The picture below illustrates where the higher amounts would most likely fall (blue shading) with the gray shading farther north indicating lower snowfall amounts.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
