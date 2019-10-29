Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It was a pleasant start to the week and temperatures even climbed into the 60s for a few locations, but as we move through the next few days, things will be changing quickly in Mid-Michigan,
Today & Tonight
Despite the cool down ahead, temperatures are actually starting quite mild this morning with a mix of 40s and 50s out the door. These values are running around 10-20 degrees warmer than this time yesterday, so it's a notable change.
Although we're off to a much warmer start, don't expect a warmer finish with temperatures only jumping a few degrees into the afternoon. We should top out a few degrees on either side of 50 later today.
We've also got a few showers to our west that will attempt to move eastward throughout the morning.
While some of them may survive the trip, the current expectation is they'll weaken or fall apart as they move east so it appears most will stay dry for the commute or only experience a minor shower.
Chances for a few showers or drizzle will linger this afternoon, but we're not expecting anything significant during the second half of the day either. Skies will be quite cloudy, so unfortunately not as bright as yesterday.
Clouds will likely remain stubborn into the overnight period, but any showers or drizzle should fade as the evening goes along, giving us a mostly dry night.
Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s going into our Wednesday morning.
Cooling Down The Rest Of This Week
We are expecting high temperatures to hang out in the 40s from Wednesday through the weekend. Highs over the weekend may even struggle to break the 40 degree mark in a few areas.
Not much has changed in our thinking either, in regards to our wet weather the next few days.
Rain will be fairly widespread at times from Wednesday through Thursday and when temperatures are at their coolest during the morning and late at night, we'll have a chance for some snowflakes to mix in from time to time.
We're not expecting anything significant as far as any accumulations go, with minor amounts if any at all. The best time frame for any snow would be Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
