Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Although rain controlled our weather story yesterday, it was nice to have some warmer temperatures around after a chilly stretch, with some 50s popping up last evening. Unfortunately for those who like the warmth, it was a short stay as cooler weather is already moving back in to close out the workweek.
On the flip side, we'll trade the cooler temperatures for some brighter skies.
Today & Tonight
Beyond a few flurries passing through here and there, we're drying out for the morning commute today. Temperatures are running in the 30s but with our wind remaining enthusiastic this morning, wind chills are feeling like the teens and 20s as you step out the door.
Don't expect much of a warm up either with highs this afternoon topping out around the middle and upper 30s. With winds out of the west northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the day, expect wind chills to feel like the 20s and low 30s.
Clouds will be around this morning, but we expect those to gradually clear out as the day goes along with increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon and early evening.
With that in mind, any Friday evening plans should be dry, but with clearing skies plan for a quick cool down into the 20s late tonight.
Saturday & Sunday
We'll see a good amount of sunshine through the weekend, with some passing clouds from time to time. On Saturday, we'll have a system passing by to our south in Ohio, so areas especially along I-69 may see an increase in clouds Saturday afternoon. We should stay dry, however.
On Sunday, we may have a few periods of mostly cloudy skies as well, but should manage to see some sunshine at times, too. Dry weather is also expected on Sunday.
High temperatures both days should be a few degrees on either side of 40.
Although it may not be something you want to do this weekend, it wouldn't be a bad weekend to hang the Christmas lights or catch up on those leaves that were covered up by our snowfall early last week. You never know how many completely dry weekends we'll have moving forward the next few weeks.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.