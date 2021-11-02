Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week on Monday and hope it's a great Tuesday.
As far as Monday's go, it wasn't too bad for early November. Temperatures started the month chilly, but we managed a good amount of sun, and we stayed largely dry.
Tuesday will bring a few changes, with rain and even snow chances returning, but thankfully the amount of precipitation should remain on the lighter side.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, the coverage of any rain or snow showers should be fairly isolated. Some of the showers showing up on radar over the TV5 viewing aren't registering at ground observation sites, so rain and snow may be having a tough time reaching the ground, at least in spots.
Temperatures are running mostly in the 30s this morning, with just a few 40s here and there. Where there are 40s, the wind chill is making it feel more like the 30s, with 20s in our coolest spots.
Highs today won't be much better, with lower and middle 40s this afternoon. A breezy westerly wind today around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour, will make it feel more like the 30s all day.
We'll have our best chance at sun through the first half of the day before clouds increase in the afternoon. With the increase in clouds, we'll have a better chance for scattered rain and snow showers later in the afternoon and evening hours.
We don't expect any significant accumulation, but our northern areas closer to M-55 could see a minor amount of grassy and elevated surfaces if things can really get going. It's worth noting a Winter Weather Advisory is just to the north of our M-55 counties.
Conditions remain the same overnight, with variably cloudy skies and scattered rain and snow showers. Most of the showers overnight should retreat to our traditional lake-effect zones, closer to Lake Michigan and the Saginaw Bay.
Lows will be chilly in the 20s and 30s tonight, with a light west northwesterly wind.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
