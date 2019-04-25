Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was a gorgeous Thursday around Mid-Michigan but things are changing around Mid-Michigan this morning as showers have returned for some areas. These showers won't be around all day and we'll get a break heading into tonight.
But as you've probably heard by now, there's potential for a bit of snow to move in over the weekend. We've got you covered with the details!
Today & Tonight
Showers will be most persistent along eastern sections of I-69 and in the Thumb this morning. Areas to the west will have a chance as well, but chances are a bit lower.
One thing we all have in common is temperatures that are more mild this morning. We're in the 40s and 50s as you head out the door.
Showers will linger through lunchtime, but should come to an end for most from that point into the afternoon. There is a small chance for a few pop-up showers this afternoon but we expect that to be isolated.
Skies should gradually clear from west to east through this afternoon and evening, giving us a chance for some sun before the day is over.
Highs today will be in the 50s to around 60, with a breezy northwest wind taking over. That wind will be sustained around 15-25 miles per hour and occasionally gust between 30-45 miles per hour.
With that gust potential in mind, Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of the area, so it may not be a bad idea to secure any loose objects before leaving the house today.
Winds stay breezy overnight, with skies staying fairly clear for most overnight. Lows will settle in the 30s.
Saturday
First and foremost, if you have plans during the morning or afternoon hours on Saturday, things look just fine. We do not expect an arrival of any rain or snow until at least around dinner time in western locations near US-127, then gradually spread eastward.
The peak of this evening would be later in the evening and overnight period.
With temperatures cooling down into the night, we expect any rain that may be out there at the beginning of the event to gradually changeover to snow, and we'll stay that way through the overnight.
We expect a quick exit to this system and it should be out of here for the most part by 8 AM Sunday morning and we'll stay dry for the second half of your weekend.
Snowfall amounts are a bit tricky, especially when considering the warm ground. However, snow can still accumulate if it comes down heavy enough.
As it stands now, the "heaviest" snowfall for the TV5 viewing area is expected along I-69, with lighter amounts to the north. We'll play conservative for now and call for 1-3" along I-69, with around an inch possible near the southern Tri-Cities region and Thumb.
Be sure to check back as we still have about 36 hours before this event gets underway and the track still has a chance to shift a bit to the north or south.
