After Summer made an appearance on Tuesday, showers are set to return for the middle of the week along with cooler temps. That cooling trend will prove a necessary step toward a warmer start to Summer this weekend.
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will meet increasing clouds overnight as a cold front creeps in from across Lake Michigan. That front may scare up a widely isolated shower here and there, but the vast majority of the night will remain dry.
We'll even stay mild too, making it a good night to sleep with the windows open! Lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s, with a light and variable wind.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy skies will hold the reigns on Wednesday as the cold front slowly progresses toward the southeast. Isolated showers before lunchtime will become a bit more numerous during the afternoon, with the possibility of a heavy downpour or two. Even so, we are not expecting intense, soaking rains, rather more of a nuisance variety of showers. Still, keep an umbrella handy in case you cross paths with some of the rain.
Highs will scale back slightly thanks to the clouds and wet weather. Lows inland will hover closer to the low and middle 70s, with 60s more likely near Lake Huron thanks to a northeasterly wind.
Isolated showers will remain possible Wednesday night, before a period of steadier rain lifts in from the south early Thursday morning. Lows n the middle to upper 50s.
