Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
We started the week with a few periodic showers.
Temperatures Monday will be the warmest all week as we're tracking a cool down in the forecast for mid to late week.
We're also looking at some rain and snow to arrive by mid-week as well.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
We will have a few isolated showers to get through into the rest of this evening and early overnight period.
By the early morning hours of Tuesday, most areas should dry out with the rain, but because of the winds, our northern counties could see a few lake-effect snow showers.
Winds tonight will dive out of the west around 10-15 mph.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s.
Tuesday
Behind a cold front, winds will be mainly staying out of the west, northwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times.
This will promote the chance for some lake effect rain and snow showers to develop especially for areas farther north and west of the Bay into Roscommon and Clare counties.
Good news is these look to be very isolated. Some peeks of sun will be possible in between any isolated rain or snow shower development.
Remember that any lake effect precipitation can be very isolated and conditions can change drastically within a span of 10-20 miles.
Temperatures will be much cooler than Monday. Highs only reaching the low 40s.
We continue to cool into mid-week. Here's a look at the latest temperatures trend.
We also have a chance at some more rain and snow going into Wednesday. Possibly some minor accumulations by the time we reach Thursday.
Stay tuned for updates to the forecast!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.