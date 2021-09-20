Good Monday afternoon! We hope you enjoyed the last official weekend of summer. Here's to a great week ahead!
As we make the transition to fall this week, big changes are on the way not only in the temperature department, but several chances for rain will hold over the next several days. This could lead to some flooding concerns..
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight (Monday)
Going into the afternoon, we will expect to start seeing some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop. Still expected some dry time in-between any rain development. If spending some long periods of time outdoors, be sure to check in with the Interactive Radar every now and then.
A southeasterly wind around 5-15 mph will help to bring in some warmer air along with a bit more humidity. Highs later this afternoon are expected to manage the middle 70s to around 80.
Showers chances along with a few rumbles of thunder will hold into the evening before most look to dry out going into the later evening and overnight hours. Anything that occurs overnight should be fairly isolated, with most areas seeing a quiet night under mostly cloudy skies.
Overnight lows will stay mild with the clouds . Expect plenty of middle to upper 60s.
Tuesday - Thursday
Many areas will get through the morning commute on the dry side Tuesday. However, showers and thunderstorm chances will pick up through the morning toward lunchtime as a cold front moves in from the west. Areas near and along U.S. 127 can expect the rain and storms first; as early as late morning.
A broken line of showers and t-storms will continue to make slow progress across the state through the day into the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather chances will remain low, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially if we see thunderstorms repeat over the same areas.
Luckily, we've been on a dry stretch lately, so most areas should be able to handle this amount of rain. However, localized flooding issues will be possible.
With plenty of clouds and showers, we should see highs only in the upper 60s to middle 70s on Tuesday.
Going into Tuesday evening, overnight, into Wednesday morning will have to be monitored closely. The system aiding to help deliver the rain were expecting will have the chance to essentially "stall out" just east of our area. This will increase the chance for a steady rain especially into eastern Michigan and could arise some flooding concerns.
There are some hints that some of our rain chances could continue through Thursday from this system as an area of stubborn low pressure lingers just south and east of Mid-Michigan.
If this scenario occurs, and the key word is "if", we could add even more to some already solid rainfall totals. Some areas could see rainfall amounts between 2-4" from Monday through Thursday, before things slow down a bit into the weekend.
Again, this is just looking at the potential rainfall. This is subjected to change.
It's not out of the question that a Flood Watch may be issued in the coming days for certain areas of the TV5 viewing area to account for this scenario. If anything is issued, we'll be sure to let you know.
As if the heavy rain possibility wasn't enough, temperatures will crash into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday and Thursday behind our cold front, right in time for the fall season which arrives on Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
