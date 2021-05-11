Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is going well so far.
After another chilly overnight period, we look to have a very similar forecast for today compared to yesterday.
Good news for late week, a gradual warm up looks to carry into the weekend.
Here's the latest!
Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire WNEM-TV5 viewing area until 9:00 AM.
Tuesday
One. More. Day. If you've been hoping for temperatures to take a warmer turn, you just need to make it through Tuesday!
Similar to yesterday, some sunshine for the morning hours will give way to returning clouds around lunchtime and into the afternoon becoming partly cloudy skies.
Also like yesterday, some spotty showers look to develop again into the afternoon and early evening hours. Better chances will be near and along the lakeshore and into the Thumb.
Highs later this afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. Winds will be a touch stronger from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Gusts near 20 mph at times.
Skies will begin to clear going into the later evening and overnight hours. We'll have to deal with one last round of widespread frost before overnight lows start to rebound into the low 40s by late week.
But for tonight, expect temperatures to drop back into the low and mid 30s.
The warmup begins on Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 60s by the afternoon! We even look to make a run near 70 by the weekend. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
