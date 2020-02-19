Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
Although it was a bit of a rough start to Tuesday, things improved drastically as the day went along and we even had a chance to sneak in a bit of sunshine at the end of the day. With that storm behind us, we're now on easy street the rest of this week!
Today & Tonight
Skies are a bit variable this morning, with clear patches popping up here and there, along with areas of mostly cloudy skies associated with a disturbance dropping through the area. That disturbance isn't producing much when it comes to wet weather, with mainly flurries being picked up on the radar.
Temperatures are beginning the day in the teens and 20s, with the coldest temperatures residing in areas that have cleared out. Winds are still breezy out of the northwest, which is keeping wind chills in the single digits in our coldest spots.
We'll have some sunshine mixed in with some cloud cover from time to time, but it won't help our temperatures out much. Highs should land around the lower and middle 20s this afternoon. Wind chills won't make it past the teens.
It's not completely out of the question to see a few flurries at times this afternoon and evening, but chances are low. Clouds will thin out late this evening into the overnight, giving us mostly clear to partly cloudy skies into Thursday morning.
Expect another chilly night in the single digits and teens, with wind chills having a chance to fall to values near and below 0.
Dry Stretch Ahead, Followed By A Warm Up
Beyond a few flurries that might move through from time to time, high pressure should keep our weather quiet right through the weekend. Skies should see plenty of sunshine during this time, too.
As high pressure moves east of us late this week, expect winds on the backside of that high to turn a bit more southerly, which should bring some warmer air in for the weekend.
Highs on Saturday should reach well into the 30s if not 40, with middle 40s expected for the second half of the weekend on Sunday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
