Good Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
After a hot and humid weekend, our weather pattern chance is feeling a bit more "fall-like" as we wrap up the month of August.
We're also taking an early look at your holiday weekend forecast.
Here's the latest!
Evening & Tonight
The evening hours going into the overnight hours are looking to stay mainly dry. A small disturbance near Chicago will look bring in some more clouds before midnight.
An isolated sprinkle or two can't be ruled out. Nothing worth cancelling your evening plans. Mostly stay dry into tonight.
Partly cloudy skies overnight with decreasing clouds past midnight. Overnight lows will have no trouble cooling down into the low and mid 50s, with some 40s possible north of the Tri-Cities.
Wednesday
We wake up with some more sunshine heading out the door for back to work and school. Temperatures starting in the low and mid 50s.
Mostly sunny skies will be likely going later into the afternoon and early evening. NNE winds around 5-15 mph off the Bay and Lake Huron may promote some more clouds. A few isolated sprinkles will be on the low end around lunchtime. Like Tuesday evening, most stay dry.
Highs for Wednesday will reach back into the mid 70s.
The Days Ahead
Today is the last day of Meteorological Summer! Meteorological Fall starts September 1st. Astronomical fall this year will begin on September 22nd.
Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures continue through the extended forecast, with highs coming in closer to average in the middle 70s to near 80 right through the weekend. Overnight lows should be in the 50s most of the time.
Rain chances should hold off through Friday, before we see signs for some unsettled weather into the weekend. No washouts are expected, but a few periodic showers will be on the table.
As always, we'll monitor the forecast in the coming days as we're still far enough from the weekend for things to change, but right now, don't let any rain chances worry you if traveling this Labor Day weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.