After Monday's severe storms and drenching rains, Tuesday was a step in the right direction. It's going to get even better from here!
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies on tap for the remainder of our Tuesday night, complete with a slight hint of Fall in the air. Lows will fall into the mid 50s, so give the air conditioning a break and let some fresh air into the house!
Wednesday
We're putting the weather on cruise control beginning on Wednesday. With high pressure settling in from the northern Plains, mostly sunny skies will be the order of the day. Riding in with the high pressure will be a downright pleasant air mass.
Highs on Wednesday will hold a bit below average in the upper 70s, but will come with very low humidity. A rare level of comfort for the final day of July!
You'd better get used to the sunny skies, because we're going to be enjoying them all the way through Monday, with temps gradually climbing back into the 80s.
