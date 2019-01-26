I hope you're getting use to the colder weather because it looks to stick around into the extended forecast. We're also watching for our next snow maker to arrive by the beginning of the week.
*Winter Storm Watches* are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check out the details for your area here.
We break down your forecast below!
Tonight
A clipper system skirting by the north end of Lake Huron as well as another clipper system moving along the MI/OH border tonight will bring the chance for a few snow showers back into the forecast for tonight into the overnight hours. A quick dusting to upwards of an inch will be possible. Could cause for some slick roads into Sunday morning.
Lows will stay in positive territory, but we're still looking at upper single-digits. Wind chills tonight and overnight will fall back below zero as winds blow in from the west, southwest around 5-10 mph.
Sunday
A cold front sweeps through our region overnight into Sunday morning in association to the clipper system north of Mid-Michigan; winds will shift to coming from out of the west northwest, sparking up more lake effect snow showers. While they look to stay isolated, do expect some areas of sunshine to poke throughout the clouds.
Highs look to land right around where we did on Saturday; into the mid teens. Wind chills with winds around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Will again keeps feels like temperatures in the single digits and even below zero.
Skies look to become mostly cloudy and turn overcast going into Sunday night and Monday. Lows will be back down into the single digits with wind chills once again below zero.
Monday
Our next snow maker looks to arrive going into Monday morning and last throughout the entire day into the evening. Be prepared for delays and difficult driving conditions as several inches of snow are expected.
While the exact track of the system is still being pinned down in the finer details, snow totals are becoming more clear with higher confidence in the numbers.
Here's an EARLY snowfall map detailing out what we're thinking at this point in the forecast.
There is still some slight uncertainty in the exact track of the storm so snow totals could slightly be changed. However, confidence is continuing to grow in all of Mid-Michigan to see some significant snow. We will keep fine tuning the forecast as we get closer to Monday. Stay tuned!
The already-hazardous Arctic air will take an even colder turn by the middle of next week, making any length of time outdoors even more dangerous. Some record lows are in danger of being broken.. Keep an eye on what to prepare for in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.