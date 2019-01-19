Winter's set to deliver its first gut punch of the season here in the Great Lakes, and snow from earlier today isn't even the worst of it.
We have *Wind Chill Advisories* in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get the details on your area here. Just remember is your location is not under an advisory, this doesn't mean you won't be experiencing brutally cold wind chills.
We explain below!
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chills
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour snow totals
Tonight
Now that the main storm system has moved east of Mid-Michigan, it's all about the bitter cold. An Arctic high pressure system rolling in behind the departing storm will drag a frigid air mass in across the northern US, while also cranking up the winds.
A few lake effect snow showers will be possible off of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay which could put down a quick inch in places like Midland, Bay, and Huron counties. Those farther inland look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with decreasing clouds throughout the overnight hours.
Lows look to drop into the single digits overnight. Wind chills will be absolutely brutal; diving well below zero overnight, even falling below -10 at times.
Sunday
The northeasterly winds will continue to stir up a few snow showers off of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron at times into Sunday, but these will prove increasingly isolated as winds shift back into the north for the second half of the weekend. Sunshine will look to mix in with clouds especially farther west towards US 127 before day's end, but it will do absolutely nothing to warm us up.
Highs will fight to break out of the single digits as the core of the Arctic air mass settles overhead, wind chills will be feeling below zero throughout the entire day into the overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will fall below zero as skies begin to clear. Winds will begin to ease, but wind chills remain dangerously cold all the way into Monday morning. Values will feel more like -10 to -20 will some local areas even colder.
* If you are heading out at any time this weekend, make sure to cover up completely! Temperatures and wind chills this cold will look to make frostbite more likely if you don't dress appropriately.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
