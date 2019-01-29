Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week, despite the wintry mess that greeted us on our Monday.
Snow from yesterday's system has come to an end, but now our attention turns to additional snow showers today and bitterly cold Arctic air set to move into the region.
We break down your forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area from this evening through Thursday morning.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chill
Today & Tonight
While we're going to see hit and miss snow showers the next few days, the bigger story will be the cold temperatures that are set to settle in to Mid-Michigan.
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall reports for Jan. 28-29
Make sure to dress appropriately today and be careful while traveling as roads are still slick.
Actual temperatures will reach into the teens for most places, accompanied by a breezy west southwest wind around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour. That will make our wind chills dip into the negatives for points of the day.
While we won't see nearly as much snow today as our Monday, lake effect snow showers will be passing through from the west side of the state from time to time.
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall pics from Jan. 28
It's possible that some of these snow showers have some squall-like tendencies which could lead to very limited visibility and a quick accumulation on the roads.
Temperatures will fall below zero overnight, with wind chills expected to fall to or below -20 below in many areas for the Wednesday morning commute.
Remember hypothermia and frostbite can happen in the matter of minutes with wind chills this cold. Take the necessary precautions and don't forget to bring your pets inside.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.