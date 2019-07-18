Hot and humid conditions have returned to the Great Lakes, and it's only getting hotter from here!
Current Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 8 PM Saturday.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties until 8 PM Saturday.
Tonight
Clouds from a dissipating complex of thunderstorms hung in our skies for most of the afternoon, hold back some of the more intense heat and stabilizing the atmosphere. Those clouds are beginning to break up this evening however, that that's going to mean a late shot of heat and the possibility for developing showers and thunderstorms.
Temps will spend most of the evening in the middle to upper 80s, with humidity making it feel closer to the low 90s at times. We'll return to a mix of clouds and sunshine, but you'll want to keep an eye on the skies if heading out to events like the Tall Ship Celebration. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, and could develop quickly even as the sun begins to set. Any storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning, and there is even the chance they could become severe. The possibility is there for damaging winds and hail, so be ready to duck for cover quickly!
Conditions will remain absolutely stifling overnight, with virtually no relief from the heat and humidity expected. Lows will only settle into the middle and upper 70s, with the humidity likely keeping the real feel closer to 80 degrees throughout the night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place along with the continued chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Friday & Saturday
We crank the heat up even more on Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning may also bring a few more showers or thunderstorms with them, before taking a break into midday. During the afternoon, we'll look for a new flare-up of thunderstorms east of the I-75 corridor. These storms will develop first north of the Bay from roughly West Branch to Oscoda, and then work their way southeast across the Bay and into the Thumb through early evening. Rainfall with these storms will likely be especially heavy due to the excessive humidity in the air. Be prepared for localized flooding, in addition to the full slate of gusty winds and frequent lightning with any storms that develop on Friday.
While the storms won't be a guarantee for everyone, the intense heat will. Heat indices will start the day for many of us in the low and mid 80s, and quickly soar into the triple-digits as early as midday. By afternoon, it will feel closer to 110 degrees in many areas of Mid-Michigan, so do your best to limit time outside. Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and stay hydrated with plenty water!
No relief again on Friday night. Mostly cloudy with the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Lows only falling to the upper 70s.
We'll take Friday's weather, and do it all over again on Saturday. Mix of sun and clouds with possible storms, highs in the low 90s, head indices over 100 degrees.
