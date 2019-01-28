Snow's on the way out, but dangerously cold conditions are on the way in. Brace yourselves for some of the coldest weather we have seen in years!
Many schools are closing for Tuesday. Check for your district at out our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Watch: in effect for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola Counties through Thursday afternoon.
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella Counties from 4:00 PM Tuesday until 1:00 PM Thursday
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Snow will gradually taper off overnight as our winter storm departs east of the region. Though the falling snow will take a break, we'll get no reprieve from the issues we've been having with blowing snow. Winds will shift into the west behind the departing low, and quickly increase to 10-20 mph. This will continue to make for pockets of reduced visibility, and possibly even brief white-out conditions in some areas. Blowing snow will also spread back over previously plowed roads, especially in open areas where the winds will have nothing to obstruct them. Stay alert, and drive with the same level of caution employed during the storm.
Blowing snow is only part of the story. The departing storm will also open the flood gates for a new surge of Arctic air, dragging low back to around 0 by daybreak. Combined with the resurgent winds, most of us will be waking up to wind chills between -15 to -25.
Tuesday
The coldest air in 4 years. That's what will continue to pour in on Tuesday, primed to break records and make for absolutely dangerous conditions. Issues with blowing snow will remain a factor for the morning commute, but some of us will likely wake up to some breaks of sun. Nice to see, but it will do absolutely nothing to warm us up. Along with the blowing snow, scattered lake effect snow showers will break out during the afternoon and persist well into Tuesday night. That means our travel woes will continue along with them.
Highs will make a brief return to the low teens, but the teens will nullify that in spades. Wind chills will make a short recovery to negative single-digits during the afternoon, then plummet again as temperatures take a nose dive on Tuesday night.
With snow showers continuing, and winds cranking away at 10-20 mph, lows on Tuesday night will crash to around -10 in many areas. That will translate to wind chill readings in the -20 and -30s for much of the night, with some locations even falling near or below -40 by daybreak on Wednesday.
It is imperative that you dress in multiple layers and cover any exposed skin if you have to venture out for any length of time over the next 3 days. At it's worst on Wednesday, frostbite will be possible in 15 minutes or less. Limit your time outside, and make sure your pets are brought in from the cold as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.