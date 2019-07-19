Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you have a great weekend ahead.
The heat continues for today with temperatures climbing higher than yesterday. Heat index values possibly exceeding 100 degrees at times today, so be sure to take it easy and check on others.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 8 PM Saturday.
Heat Advisory: in effect starting at 2 PM Friday until 7 PM Saturday for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties until 8 PM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
It is very hot and humid today with temperatures expected to peak in the 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be running well into the 90s and even triple digits, so we hope you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated with all this summer heat.
We can expect sun and clouds for this afternoon and that will continue through the evening hours, although a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up today. We already had rain and storms this morning, and that chance does continue for the remainder of the day and into the overnight.
To keep an eye on any storms, use our Interactive Radar.
Assuming your area does see rain, some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall being the main hazards. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather today and tonight.
If you work outside or have anything planned outdoors today, make sure to take frequent breaks and get into a cool place. For more beat the heat tips, click here.
No relief again tonight with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. The chance for more showers and thunderstorms will continue during the overnight period. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s.
Be safe with all the dangerous heat.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.