Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope your Tuesday is just as nice. Christmas is now just one week away!
After a foggy, dreary weekend, it was definitely nice to see the sun move back into the picture at times through our Monday. While clouds moved back in overnight, it appears we're going to have a chance at more sun this afternoon.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning have dropped into the 20s, giving us a colder start compared to your Monday. Winds aren't quite as strong today, but we've seen a few areas drop into the teens and low 20s.
Clouds will hang around for a bit longer this morning, possibly into the afternoon for parts of the Thumb, but the general trend will be for decreasing clouds today.
Highs this afternoon should reach into the lower and middle 30s with a southerly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
We'll stay dry this evening and overnight, with variable sky conditions late tonight. The farther south and east you go, the clearer the skies. The farther north and west, you'll likely have a bit more cloud cover.
Overnight lows settle into the upper 20s tonight with a southerly wind.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.