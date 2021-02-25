Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've made it to the second half.
After being stuck in the freezer the last few weeks, it's been nice to thaw out a bit the last few days, and it's been nice to have that process occur gradually without much wet weather to go along with that. Despite the small cooldown we're seeing today, temperatures will largely remain above average into next week, and we'll have some sunshine in the mix the next few days.
Tonight
A few snow showers (possibly mixed with a few rain drops) will be possible this evening, but aren't expected to cause too much trouble as they'll be fighting some dry air. The best chances will be north of US-10 and along the I-69 corridor.
Dry weather will take back over later this evening and overnight. We'll see decreasing clouds, especially early-on in the overnight hours. Some patchy fog is possible tonight, so we'll have to keep an eye out for that for the morning commute tomorrow. Our overnight low will be down into the low 20s with a west southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
We'll have a beautiful Friday around Mid-Michigan! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around as we'll have mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out around the low 40s, and we'll have a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. We'll have to keep in mind that there will be further ice melt tomorrow out on the waters with those high temperatures.
