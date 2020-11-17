Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
The cold temperatures with a few scattered flakes mixed in here and there has been the theme earlier today.
While we're experiencing a taste of winter now, we get some improvements in the short term forecast. The weekend could be better..
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect until 11 PM for Tuscola and Huron counties for rough waters, flooding, and erosion along the western shores of those counties.
Tonight
Any snow showers and flurries from this afternoon should gradually wind down into the later evening hours of tonight.
No significant accumulation is expected through today, and any minor accumulations should be mainly confined to grassy surfaces. The best chance of accumulation would be to the northwest, closer to Roscommon County.
Clouds should break up a bit overnight as well.
Low temperatures tonight dropping into the 20s.
Wednesday
A bitter cold start to your morning, but staying dry. Temperatures starting in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Find ways to stay warm when heading out the door!
Looking brighter though going into the afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for Wednesday.
Temperatures get a slight boost; highs by the afternoon back in the low to mid 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.