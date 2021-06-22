Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
After bit of an active pattern earlier this afternoon, calm conditions return briefly before more rain chances return.
We're watching the chance for a soaking rain approaching the weekend too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Showers will come to an end going into the later evening hours with decreasing clouds becoming the trend into the overnight hours.
Temperatures tonight will stay cool into the overnight hours, but not as cold as Monday night.
Expect lows to drop inti the mid and upper 40s from the Tri-Cities and points south. Folks NW of the Bay will dip into the low 40s. A few areas may manage the upper 30s. Good news is no frost is expected to develop tonight.
Wednesday
Clouds will increase into the morning hours with hit or miss shower chances returning by the late morning and into the afternoon.
Track any showers with our Interactive Radar.
Highs for Wednesday will get a slight boost back into the low and mid 70s by the afternoon hours.
Winds will stay a touch breezy from the SSW around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph at times.
Late Week/Weekend
Temperatures Thursday and Friday look to reach back into the 80s.
With that will come solid rain chances along with a few t-storms going into the weekend.
The latest data has consistently been more in agreement with see a soaking rain Friday into the weekend. We have more information on the weekend right here.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.