Hello Mid Michigan! We hope you had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
More clouds than sun were observed for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures have also been well above average; in the 70s for most.
While warm temperatures will continue to end out the weekend, a cooling trend is expected into next week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into this evening; still allowing a few rays of sun from time to time.
While most have stayed dry for Saturday, the isolated chance of a pop up shower isn't out of the question into the later evening. Better chances will lie along and south of I-69. Most will continue to stay dry into the overnight.
Skies gradually clear out with decreasing clouds into the overnight hours.
Lows will dip down into the upper 40s near 50.
Sunday
Clear skies should produce a beautiful Sunday around the area with plenty of sunshine expected through the course of the day.
A few clouds from time to time will be possible into the second half of the day. Despite those clouds, we should stay dry through the day tomorrow.
High temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than Saturday; back up into the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. Still very warm!
Winds will turn more west northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour again tomorrow, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Partly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop back down into the upper 30s. A few notches cooler than previous nights.
Have a great weekend!
Monday
We can expect another good mix of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day. No precipitation looks likely at this point in the forecast.
The bigger topic of discussion will be the "cooler" temperatures behind a cold front.
Highs temperatures are expected to only reach back into the mid 50s; compared to the 60s and 70s from the weekend.
Remember average temperatures for early May in Mid-Michigan are the mid 60s.
Clouds will increase into the evening and overnight hours. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy into Tuesday.
Lows Monday night will fall back into the mid and upper 30s.
