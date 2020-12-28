Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday weekend.
After some rain and snow early this morning, we expect a brief period to dry out going into Tuesday.
However, several chances for rain and snow will be in the forecast as we end out 2020.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties starting Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon.
Tonight
Decreasing clouds will be the overall theme going into the later evening and overnight hours tonight.
A few lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out for folks north of the Bay for this evening.
Any remaining snow showers should begin taper off into the overnight hours and we'll likely see skies clear out a bit overnight.
Temperatures expected to fall into the teens and low 20s for overnight lows. Winds will stay from the northwest around 5-15 mph but will begin to decrease into Tuesday morning.
Still expect wind chills in the teens if not a few single digits into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Looking to be one of the brighter days we will experience throughout this week. Partly to at times mostly sunny skies cant be expected going into the late morning and afternoon hours.
Highs will be colder for the afternoon. Only reaching the upper 20s near 30.
This unfortunately will be short lived; more clouds increase going into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows Tuesday night dropping into the mid 20s.
Looking Ahead: Wednesday & Rain & Snow
Our next system could bring some headaches on Wednesday as our next shot at accumulating snow is looking more and more likely. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect along U.S. 127 and west.
Late Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon will be the best time frame for us to experience this snow falling throughout the region. Wednesday morning's commute looking to be a slow go.
By the time we reach Wednesday afternoon, some warmer air is expected to move in from the south and change many areas over to a mix and eventually rain. That changeover would be most likely around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas to the south. Our northern counties would likely take longer, allowing for more snow to accumulate in these areas.
As far as snowfall amounts go, we continue with same trend that we've had so far this year. Higher amounts north and west of the Tri-Cities. Lower amounts farther south near I-69.
An early call of 2-6" of snow appears reasonable for those north and west of the Tri-Cities. As better information becomes available, some adjustments to that are possible. Lighter amounts of around 1-2" will be expected the farther south and east you go, and much of that will melt with the arrival of mixed precipitation and rain by Wednesday afternoon.
Friday Rain & Snow
After a generally quiet Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, another round of rain and snow looks to arrive as we welcome in 2021.
Latest trends and data are suggesting more of a warm solution for this system; meaning we expect to receive more in the way of just rain instead of any frozen precipitation.
The time frame for this system looks to be late Friday morning into early Saturday morning.
Like always with any storm system, things can change with new and updated data. Stay tuned as we track it out here in the weather center!
