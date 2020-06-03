Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half way point.
After storms moved through last night into the early hours this morning, the clean up for some locations continues. However, this afternoon and evening expect clouds to break up and move out. Letting in quite a bit of sunshine.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures will be steady in the 70s and 80s for much of the evening, so enjoy these summer-like temperatures.
Those clouds will continue to fade away during the evening hours, giving us a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. It will be beautiful with all that sunshine, the only issue may be for our northern and eastern counties because those locations could have a few stray showers along with a lake-breeze.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 60s and 50s with a calm wind.
