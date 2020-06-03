Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half way point.

After storms moved through last night into the early hours this morning, the clean up for some locations continues. However, this afternoon and evening expect clouds to break up and move out. Letting in quite a bit of sunshine.

We break down the forecast below.

This Evening & Tonight

Temperatures will be steady in the 70s and 80s for much of the evening, so enjoy these summer-like temperatures.

Those clouds will continue to fade away during the evening hours, giving us a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. It will be beautiful with all that sunshine, the only issue may be for our northern and eastern counties because those locations could have a few stray showers along with a lake-breeze.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 60s and 50s with a calm wind.

Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.