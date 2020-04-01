Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great start to the week so far. We've made it to the half-way point!
Plenty of clouds have been around the Great Lakes State, and our weather is slowly improving. While we did have clouds for most of our Wednesday, the weather is going to take a sunny and more mild turn starting tomorrow!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Our sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Clouds will still be clearing out during the overnight period.
With the clouds clearing, low temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s.
With some of the leftover moisture, clearing skies and a calmer wind tonight, patchy fog will be possible lingering into our Thursday morning commute.
Stay warm, everyone!
