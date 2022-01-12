Temperatures went on the upswing to give us a brief break from the deep freeze on Wednesday, but will it last?
Tonight
Skies will stay cloudy overnight as a cold front remains draped across the state. A few flurries will also be possible, but aren't expected to cause any major issues for overnight or morning travel. For now, we'll even hang on to the slightly milder temperatures.
We're not talking warm weather here, but lows will only dip into the mid 20s overnight. A far cry from the single-digits readings from a couple of nights ago! With little to no wind expected, we won't have any additional bite to deal with.
Thursday
If you enjoyed Wednesday's break from the frigid conditions, we'll hang on to some of that for Thursday! Highs will climb to around 30 degrees, with light winds out of the NNW at 4-8 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, and there will be the chance for a few isolated snow showers. Stay alert on the roads for some slick spots!
Clouds remain for Thursday night, and some Arctic air begins to mount a comeback! Lows will return to the low teens, and we'll keep getting colder as we set our sights on the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
