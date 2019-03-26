We've gotten our weather to look at lot more like Spring in recent days, but it will also begin to feel the part on Wednesday.
Overnight
With high pressure still parked overhead, conditions will remain quiet overnight. A band of high clouds will sweep eastward across the lower peninsula, then clear out again by daybreak. Lows will not be quite as chilly as Monday night's settling in the low and middle 20s, with just a light southerly wind at 3-6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny skies will greet us once again in the morning, and despite a few more passing clouds, we'll stay that way all the way to sunset.
If you've been itching for a chance to get some fresh air into the house, Wednesday will be your day! Temperatures will warm quickly into the low and middle 50s during the afternoon, riding in on an increasing SSW wind at 10-15 mph. The breeze will also help locations in the Thumb and along the Lake Huron shoreline warm up as well, after being held largely in the 30s all week. Instead, the chilly lake air will be kept out ofver water by the offshore winds.
Clouds will return to the region with an disturbance on Wednesday night, possibly leading to a few hit-or-miss showers after midnight. Lows will remain mild, dropping to around 40 degrees along with continued breezy conditions.
