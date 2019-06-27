There's no dispute that Summer weather has arrived. Muggy conditions and possible storms are going to be settling in for an extended stay as we approach July.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight as the remnants of a thunderstorm complex move in from the west. While the storms are shreds of their former selves, we aren't exactly in the clear just yet.
With temps remaining warm, and humidity levels increasing overnight, some of the storms may reignite as they roll east into Mid-Michigan. Additionally, isolated flare-up showers & storms will be possible before the main group arrives. Severe weather is off the table, the we could still pick up some heavy downpours here and there in Friday morning.
Lows will only dip into the upper 60s at coolest, with some locations possibly staying in the low 70s. Combine that with dew points rising into the upper 60s and low 70s, and it is going to be a sticky night.
Friday
A warm front lifting north of the region on Friday morning will provide a pathway for more showers and thunderstorms rolling in from across Lake Michigan. Most of the storms during the first half of the day will focus on areas north of the Tri-Cities, but with an abundance of heat and humidity in place, it is possible for storms to fire anywhere at any time.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the norm in between any wet weather, with any breaks of sun only serving to agitate the atmosphere and stir up potential storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will shift their focus to the southern half of the area for the afternoon and evening, before gradually ending Friday night.
Despite the additional clouds, it will still be a hot one on Friday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s for most, with humidity levels remaining high. Stay cool and hydrated!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.