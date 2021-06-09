Warm and humid conditions gave rise to more storms on Wednesday, and that pattern still plans on sticking around as we set our sights on the weekend.
Tonight
Leftover showers and thunderstorms this evening will quickly lose steam as the sun begins to set. That will leave us with partly cloudy skies overnight as a more stable air mass trickles inland from Lake Huron. Even better, those partly cloudy skies will bode well for viewing of the solar eclipse at sunrise! Temperatures overnight will dip into the low and mid 60s.
Thursday
High temperatures will again rebound back to the mid-to-upper 80s with cooler temperatures along the lakeshore. An easterly breeze tomorrow will also keep things a little quieter in the rain department. The ingredients will still be there for some pop-up showers and storms so they can't be completely ruled out, but the chance tomorrow is much lower than today.
Solar Eclipse
A partial solar eclipse will occur Thursday morning right at sunrise. The eclipse will have already started before sunrise, but it will reach it's peak at 5:58 AM (4 minutes after the Tri-Cities sunrise). Viewing conditions look to be fair-to-good with partly to mostly clear skies tonight, and only some areas will have some patchy fog in the morning. The best locations for viewing are along the lakeshore (provided little fog), or along flat and open areas like fields. Click here for more about the eclipse!
