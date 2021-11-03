Lake effect rain and snow showers are on the way out, but the chilly temperatures will be sticking around a bit longer.
Tonight
The lake effect snow (and rain) machine will finally begin to shut down tonight. Any leftover showers or flurries will drop off quickly after 8:00 PM, with skies gradually clearing as we head into the overnight period. The lack of insulation from clouds will allow our temperatures to take another shar dip, though!
Lows will settle into the middle and upper 20s around the Tri-Cities and Flint, with low to mid 20s likely in our more rural communities. Winds will be light at 3-6 mph out of the WSW.
Thursday
High pressure will expand across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Thursday, keeping our weather quiet. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will trend a bit cloudier again during the afternoon, but lighter winds overall will keep rain and snow showers out of the equation. Expect chilly highs in the mid 40s, with a WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday night, with low temperatures coming to a stop in the low 30s.
