Friday offered up some needed sunshine to round out the work week. We'll lose it on Saturday, but it will be back before the weekend is through!
Tonight
After Friday's plentiful sunshine, mostly clear skies will hang on through the evening hours. Clouds will begin to increase after midnight as high pressure begins to make way for an upper-level low pressure system getting on the move over the central United States.
While most of us will remain dry overnight, there will the a small chance for a shower or two straying in along the US-127 corridor. Thanks to the returning clouds, overnight lows will not be nearly a chilly as they were on Thursday night. Temps will level out in the low 50s for most of us, with a few spots dropping into the upper 40s.
Saturday
A few light showers will be possible on Saturday morning, with mostly cloudy skies across the board outside of any rain. That round of showers will lift north of the region by midday, giving us a brief period of dry conditions through mid-afternoon. From there, a new round of scattered thunderstorms will begin to fire to our west and spread into the region during the evening. These will be hit-or-miss variety storms through dinnertime, and will become more widespread overnight. High Saturday will return to the low and mid 70s, falling to the low 60s overnight.
A few of the overnight storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours, and an isolated one or two could become severe around the I-69 corridor. Damaging winds are the main concern with any storm that crosses the severe threshold.
Sunday
Things will start to turn around for the second half of the weekend. Lingering showers on Sunday morning will peel out of the region by midday, paving the way for sunshine to return during the afternoon. We'll even hang on to the warmer temperatures with another round of highs in the low 70s.
