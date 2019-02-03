Good Sunday evening/night! Of course, the big story of the day is going to be the Super Bowl and we hope you have a great time at any festivities that you may be headed to tonight.
Our weather story is a bit gray and dreary ending out the weekend, but if you've been longing for a warm up after a bitter cold week, you'll like the temperatures going into Monday.
Winter makes a quick return however in the extended forecast. We explain below!
Tonight
<< We have Dense Fog Advisories in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here to see the current Fog Alerts in place. >>
Still with warmer temperatures melting the current snow pack and our winds staying light around 5-10 mph from the south, we will look do expect some areas to experience patchy to dense fog overnight into Monday morning.
Drizzle will be more of a nuisance than anything, with varying levels of visibility going into tonight and the overnight hours
Temperatures remain mild tonight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to near 40. Those numbers stay pretty steady through the morning, before temperatures climb even higher going into Monday.
Monday
Drizzle looks to continue into the morning hours. Some more well defined showers will move in form the southwest especially for the later morning into the afternoon. Probably a good idea to have an umbrella handy heading out for Monday.
Temperatures will peak as high temperatures look to reach into the upper 40s for most. Some areas especially farther south along I-69 will break 50.
Cold front moves through into Monday night, bringing back more average temperatures into mid-week. Lows Monday night will be back down into the 20s.
