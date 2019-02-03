Good Sunday morning! Of course, the big story of the day is going to be the Super Bowl and we hope you have a great time at any festivities that you may be headed to tonight.
Our weather story is a bit gray and dreary for the second half of the weekend, but if you've been longing for a warm up after a bitter cold week, you'll like the temperatures the next few days.
Today & Tonight
Those temperatures are already in the upper 30s and low 40s as we kick off your Sunday and we expect those to remain mild through the day with lower to upper 40s through the afternoon and evening.
We should be pretty steady temperature wise, so don't expect much change from morning through the evening.
Areas of drizzle and fog will continue through the day as well. While our northern counties may have some patchy icy areas this morning, we don't expect any major problems from this.
Drizzle will be more of a nuisance than anything, with varying levels of visibility. Thankfully our winds will stay up a bit today, which should keep dense fog at bay in most areas.
Temperatures remain mild tonight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to near 40. Those numbers stay pretty steady through the morning, before reaching well into the 40s for Monday afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
