Dreary weather is set to continue into Tuesday, but things could take an icy turn before we get there.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will settle back in overnight as a weak cold front rolls in from Lake Michigan, but there will be a few more layers to our overnight weather conditions. Moisture rolling in with the front will produce a combination of patchy fog and drizzle, making reduced visibility and slick roads an issue for travelers into the morning commute.
Complicating matters further, many of us will see temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, meaning some of the drizzle could become freezing drizzle and produce icy patches on the roads. Any ice that develops will likely be black ice and diffcult to spot, so a good rule of thumb will be to assume that if a road is wet, it could also be icy. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination, and take it slow!
Tuesday
Clouds will hold steady throughout the day. A few break in the clouds will be possible at best.
Occasional isolated pockets of drizzle will be possible once again. Like Monday, most look to get through the day dry.
Temperatures are making the slow climb back closer to average. Highs expected to be a few degrees on either side of 40.
Winds continue to stay light mainly out of the south southwest.
