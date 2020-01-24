Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for an awesome weekend ahead.
Our weather has been pretty tame this week, but unfortunately as we get set to close out the workweek, it appears we'll be getting more active and dreary weather will make an unwelcome return.
Today & Tonight
As you head out for the morning drive today, we're currently seeing a mix of rain and snow passing through. While this precipitation isn't extremely heavy, it will certainly be a nuisance on the morning drive and where temperatures are still around or below the freezing mark, some slick roads will be possible.
The good news is we gradually expect temperatures to climb over the next few hours which should put most areas above freezing rather quickly. Our northern counties will take longest, but should make it by about 9-10 AM.
After this initial surge of wet weather this morning, we may have a bit of a quiet period where precipitation slows down a bit. However, another push will arrive shortly after and this one won't be quite as quick to leave, keeping chances of wet weather in the forecast through this evening.
With temperatures warming up, this next round should be primarily rain. If you're headed out and about later on tonight, the umbrella will be a necessary part of your arsenal. That unfortunately includes Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
High temperatures should reach the middle 30s to around 40 later this afternoon with an easterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, chances for scattered areas of rain and snow (primarily rain), will remain possible but will be a little less widespread than what we experience this evening. Expect temperatures to remain reasonably steady overnight in the middle 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
While chances for rain and snow will still exist on Saturday, much of the day should actually be pretty quiet. There will be plenty of precipitation around the Great Lakes region, but Mid-Michigan will occupy the dry space within the system.
Expect a cloudy day overall, with any chances for rain/drizzle or snow holding off for the most part until the afternoon. Wet weather will more than likely be moving in from the easterly direction, so areas near Lake Huron will likely stand the best chance tomorrow.
With 30s sticking around for highs and plenty of lingering moisture around, there may be some areas of fog that develop if winds lighten up.
Chances for snow, drizzle will remain in the forecast for Sunday but chances for the back half of the weekend will likely be scattered as well. At the very least, cloud cover will remain stubborn.
Highs on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with the middle and upper 30s expected once again.
As far as rainfall amounts through the weekend, we expect between 0.20" and 0.75" of liquid. Most of that should be rain, but of course the degree of any mix/snow will cut into totals here and there.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
