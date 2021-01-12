After an icy start, Tuesday remained a dreary day with areas of drizzle and chilly temperatures. Any chance things will get better in the coming days?
Tonight
Areas of drizzle will continue this evening, but precipitation will remain of the liquid variety. Residual ice from Tuesday morning's freezing drizzle may remain on untreated and less-traveled roadways, sidewalks, and driveways, but no new ice will be added to the mix. Roads will remain wet and slick either way, so watch your step if you're venturing out at all this evening.
Drizzle will diminish after midnight as southwesterly winds begin to increase a bit, but don't expect the clouds to go anywhere. Lows around 30 degrees will be reached during the evening tonight, with an increase of 2-3 degrees expected in most areas by morning.
Wednesday
We won't have much success scouring out the clouds on Wednesday, but we'll see some improvement in the weather nonetheless. Thanks to increasing SW winds at 10-15 mph, temperatures will get a slight bump and will warm into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Despite the clouds, dry conditions will prevail too, so we won't have the same travel issues we experiences on Tuesday.
