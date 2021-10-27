Wednesday was a good day for a nap thanks to gray skies and nuisance drizzle. The next round of rain isn't too far off.
Tonight
We'll begin to slowly clear out Wednesday's stubborn clouds overnight as the low-level moisture responsible for them begins to track toward the west. Expect cloudy skies to continue for most of us throughout the evening, along with continued occasional drizzle. The drizzle will fade out along with the departing clouds after midnight, but don't expect any clearing to last too long. A new wave of clouds will begin to roll in from the southwest as we approach daybreak, ahead of a slow-moving storm system over the central United States.
Temperatures will remain chilly, dipping toward the middle and upper 40s.
Thursday Night & Friday Rain
Our next chance of rain isn't too far away, but know that all signs are pointing to the TV5 viewing area staying dry during the daylight hours of Thursday.
The latest data this morning suggests that many areas will stay dry through 12 AM Friday morning. This gives you another chance to get anything done outdoors that you need to while the ground is dry.
Highs on Thursday will be the warmest of this week, with middle 50s to near 60 during the afternoon.
Once rain returns, we're in for another unsettled day on Friday with gray skies and off and on showers. Thankfully, most of the rain appears to be on the lighter, steadier side rather than consistent downpours.
Unfortunately, showers will linger most of the day so there will be yet another chance for rain during your Friday evening plans, including week one of the high school football playoffs. We'll be able to be more specific by Friday on the finer details, but plan for at least the possibility at this point.
Rainfall amounts thankfully shouldn't get too out of control, with generally 0.50" or less by the time this system pulls away early Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.