Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is going great so far. The last weekend of February is upon us!
After some late afternoon sunshine Saturday, precipitation chances will return for your Sunday.
We also can expected a slight sip in temperatures to start the new week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy skies will take-hold tonight going later into this evening with an increase in cloud cover expected for Sunday morning.
Chances for for patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle and fog will all be on the table going into Sunday morning.
Low temperatures tonight should land near 30, and a southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Early Sunday morning will carry the chance for some drizzle and fog along with the small chance for some freezing drizzle.
Better chances for the frozen precipitation will stay north of the Bay within the morning hours as temperatures will still be cold enough near freezing to support it.
Good news is this will be a very small window for this to occur. At worst, be mindful on bridges and overpasses especially if traveling during the morning.
Better new, by the afternoon we'll be warming up well above freezing; so any precipitation should fall in the liquid form of just some rain showers.
High temperatures will ramp up to the upper 40s, and 50 degrees is definitely a possibility in Flint and along I-69.
We continue with scattered rain showers chances going into the afternoon and evening before wrapping up overnight.
A breezy afternoon is in store as winds will slowly increase throughout the day from the south around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times. Make sure any loose outdoor items are secure!
Partly to mostly cloudy will be the main story into Sunday overnight to start Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop back below freezing (32°) in the mid 20s into Monday morning. Winds will change directions behind a passing cold front to the northwest around 10-20 mph. This will carry wind chills in the teens into Monday morning
Stay warm, everyone!
