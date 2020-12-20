Good Sunday morning! We hope you're enjoying your weekend.
After a foggy start to the day, we do carry the chance for rain/snow showers into next week along with a shot of arctic air just in time for the holiday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Be prepared for some patchy fog and reduced visibility throughout the morning hours. Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when driving if fog is present.
Some of our overnight drizzle or a light rain/snow shower here and there could linger through the first part of today, but we should gradually dry out a bit into the afternoon and evening.
Skies expected to stay mostly cloudy through tomorrow as well. Any rays of sunshine will be hard to come by ending the weekend.
Highs later this afternoon will be stuck in the 30s later into the afternoon.
More clouds but staying overall quiet and mainly dry going into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight dropping to near 30 into Monday morning.
Next Week
Several chances for mixed precipitation will present themselves in the extended forecast; Monday, Wednesday evening, Thursday, and into Friday.
Another weak clipper system looks to dive in from the north and west into Monday afternoon. This will likely produce another chance for rain/snow showers. Minor accumulations of 1" or less will be on the table.
Monday also marks the first official day of astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year. This is different from meteorological winter. Take a look at the differences.
Tuesday trending dry but with more cloud cover. A few breaks look to be the best we will manage.
Most of Wednesday is looking dry. Into the later afternoon and evening, another system from the west will arrive and produce the chance for some more rain/snow showers.
We're also keeping an eye on a much colder air mass diving in from the north going into X-Mas Eve. Colder air in play will help to chance precipitation types all to snow going into X-Mas Eve.
As this system departs northeast going into X-Mas, northwest winds will promote the chance for some more snow showers; lake effect snow showers.
Still to early to talk any potential snow totals, but the chance for a white X-Mas across Mid-Michigan isn't zero at this point. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
